From strengthening infrastructure to running more trains - Here's how Western Railway had momentous year scaling new heights

The year 2021 went down the annals of history leaving a memorable impact for Western Railway in many ways, as it bears witness to various remarkable developments in diverse fields. The year 2021 has indeed been a momentous year with WR taking huge strides in many spheres and scaling new heights. Western Railway has done its fair bit in 2021 right from strengthening infrastructure, running more trains and other upgrades and now more is in planning for 2022.

Trains and stations

Punctuality of trains over Mumbai suburban increased to 99.3% in the year 2021 – 22 as against 95% in the year 2019 – 2020

The Integrated Surveillance System (ISS) system provides for value added features of facial recognition system and video analytics to detect overcrowding, trespassing and abandoned objects. The project encompasses a total of 2729 cameras at 30 stations consisting of 2029 Full HD Fixed, 179 Full HD PTZ and 521 Full HD and covering the core suburban section between Churchgate to Virar for crowd management, trespassing control etc with face recognition facility.

Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express & Mumbai - H. Nizamuddin AK Rajdhani Express run with the enhanced Tejas type SMART sleeper coach rakes. In yet another passenger friendly initiative, a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort was rolled out by Western Railway, with the introduction of Tejas type SMART sleeper coach rakes in the prestigious Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express & Mumbai - H. Nizamuddin AK Rajdhani Express.

Crosses the milestone of Rs. 10,000 cr in originating revenue as well as surpasses Rs. 200 cr milestone in parcel revenue

WR has introduced 15 car rakes on the slow corridor between Andheri to Virar on Mumbai suburban section, thereby enhancing the carrying capacity to provide relief to the commuters. With this, we have now augmented twenty-five more 15 car services. Also, 8 additional AC EMU rakes have been introduced, taking the total to 20 services. As on date, WR is running 1375 EMU rakes over its Mumbai suburban section. Further, to add to passenger convenience & seamless connectivity, 44 Andheri services on Harbour line have been extended upto Goregaon (All Andheri services extended to and from Goregaon)

Infra upgrade

In order to keep the wheels of Mumbai suburban trains running during the monsoons, WR meticulously planned & executed various important monsoon related works in the suburban section on a mission mode. The problem of flooding of tracks was proactively tackled by devising customized solutions for the affected areas & engaging latest machinery as well as technology, such as micro–tunneling method, constructing additional underground waterways, conducting drone survey including installations of high-power pumps, cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs & drains, running muck specials, etc. Major works pertaining to removal of operational constraints was carried out in the Mumbai suburban section thereby enhancing the mobility & safety in train operations.

Moreover, for the safety of commuters, WR has introduced state-of-the-art Mobile Train Radio Communication System for suburban trains, which is a first of its kind over IR. It enables communication between the crew of EMU train with the Control Centre as well as Broadcast Call by Control to Passengers and also between all EMU cabs which is beneficial in case of emergencies.

WR has introduced the Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC) at Mumbai Central station. This state-of-the art technology with advanced features will enable data collection, data monitoring and help in taking real time decisions, thereby, improving the safety and resource optimization. Security measures are also being strengthened in local trains to safeguard passengers, especially, women commuters from anti-social elements, etc. 189 coaches of 48 local trains have been provided with 1397 CCTV cameras. Out of 189 coaches 140 are ladies coaches while 49 are general coaches. More in tow in 2022.

With a view to strengthen the infrastructure, enhance safety & mobility, work of 20 ROBs, 78 RUBs have been completed & 20 FOBs have been commissioned in this year. Similarly, 24 escalators & 17 lifts have also been commissioned in this year on WR. Over WR's Mumbai suburban rail network, 14 new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) were commissioned in the FY 2020-21 while 5 more FOBs & a skywalk was commissioned in this FY till Dec 2021. 14 new escalators were commissioned in the FY 2020-21 while 6 new commissioned in this FY till Dec 2021 and 5 new lifts commissioned in the current FY. Further, 22 more escalators & 10 lifts will be commissioned by the end of the current FY. In the year 2020-21, a total expenditure of Rs. 77 crores was incurred on new works & maintenance of FOBs while in the year 2021-22, a total expenditure of Rs. 35 crores was incurred on new works & maintenance of FOBs, upto November, 2021. Frere ROB located between Charni Road and Grant Road stations on Churchgate - Virar section was constructed in year 1921. After structural audit of the ROB in September 2019, IIT Bombay had recommended for immediate repair of the girders as emergency measure. The dismantling work of the existing bridge commenced in January 2020. Despite COVID-19 pandemic lockdown since 23rd March, 2020, WR completed the re-girdering and strengthening of substructure with jacketing, including the Approach work of ROB. It has been reconstructed at a cost of Rs 18.65 crore.

POD concept Retiring Rooms at Mumbai Central Railway station

Kevadiya rail line project: Direct rail connectivity from all corners of the country to Statue of Unity - World's Tallest Statue

Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station: State-of-the art facilities, providing a world-class travelling experience to the passengers

Billimora – Waghai narrow gauge heritage section resumed with a Vistadome coach which is a major attraction for tourists

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 10:26 PM IST