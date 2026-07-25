From Station Road To Pride: How An Ambernath Hawker's 16-Hour Workdays Built Brighter Futures For His Children

Ambernath hawker Iqbal Badshah Shaikh has spent years working long hours to ensure his children receive the education he never had | AI Generated File Image

Thane, July 25, 2026: Every morning before most commuters begin their day, 55-year-old Iqbal Badshah Shaikh is already around the premises of Ambernath railway station. Clad in a raincoat and cap during the monsoon, he sells rain covers and waterproof bags next to the rickshaw stand. By the time he packs up, it is close to 11 pm.

For nearly 16 hours a day, he stands on swollen feet and aching knees, facing scorching summers, relentless monsoons and biting winters. Yet, he never complains. Every product he sells carries a purpose far greater than earning a livelihood—it carries the dream of educating his children.

“I may be tired, but when I see my children studying, all my pain disappears,” he says with a smile.

Ambernath hawker Iqbal Badshah Shaikh has spent years working long hours to ensure his children receive the education he never had | File Photo

A Life Shaped By Hardship

Iqbal’s journey has been anything but easy. An orphan who barely remembers his parents, he grew up without the comfort of a family. At the age of 20, life took a turn when he began caring for a man named Iqbal Badshah, who became the father figure he had never known.

For nearly two decades, he served as his caregiver. After the elderly man’s demise, Iqbal chose to adopt his name as a mark of respect.

“He gave me a family when I had none. His family supported me in every way. Today, I carry his name with pride,” he says.

Over the years, Iqbal has done every job he could find. He has worked as a porter, taken up daily-wage labour and eventually became a hawker outside Ambernath railway station. Selling seasonal products—from school stationery and notebooks to rainwear during the monsoon—he adapted his work according to demand.

“There is no shame in hard work. Every honest job feeds a family,” he says.

His wife, Noorjahan Shaikh (48), has stood beside him through every hardship, managing the household while encouraging the children to focus on their studies.

Education Above All

Despite his limited income, Iqbal never allowed poverty to dictate his children’s future.

“I know the pain of not getting an education. That is why I decided my children would never suffer the same fate,” he says.

His belief has transformed his family’s fortunes.

One of his four daughters completed her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance with distinction and is now preparing for the Chartered Accountancy examination while working in a back-office job to support her education. Without enrolling in expensive coaching classes, she has excelled academically, winning several awards in debates, elocution and academics. She is also set to receive her college’s Best Student Award.

Another daughter is pursuing a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) from SNDT Women’s University. Since the family cannot afford hostel accommodation, she travels long distances every day to attend classes.

His third daughter completed her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and has represented her college in sports, bringing home several accolades.

The remaining children are also pursuing their education with equal determination. His youngest son is currently studying in Class III.

“They don’t ask for luxuries. They know every rupee comes from their father’s hard work,” says Noorjahan.

Perseverance Through Sacrifice

Iqbal’s work has taken a physical toll. Years of standing for nearly 16 hours every day have left him with swollen knees and painful feet. Yet, he refuses to slow down.

“My swollen legs remind me of my responsibilities. Until my children are fully settled, I will continue working,” he says.

At home, education is treated like a shared responsibility. The siblings help one another with their studies, stay awake late into the night completing assignments and celebrate each other’s achievements.

For Iqbal, every certificate they earn is more valuable than the day’s earnings.

In a world where success is often measured by wealth, Iqbal believes it lies elsewhere.

“Education is the greatest wealth a parent can give. Money comes and goes, but education stays forever.”

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His story is not one of extraordinary privilege or opportunity. It is a story of extraordinary perseverance.

Every day, thousands of commuters hurry past the hawker at Ambernath railway station, stopping only briefly to buy a rain cover and other monsoon-related items. Few know that behind that modest stall stands a man who transformed his children’s lives through nothing more than relentless hard work, unwavering determination and an unshakeable belief in education.

For Iqbal Badshah Shaikh, the greatest achievement is not the products he sells—it is watching his children build futures he never had the chance to dream of.

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