Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Reviews Electoral Roll Revision, Directs Officials To Take Personal Responsibility For Voter Verification

Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal reviewed the electoral roll revision drive and instructed officials to ensure timely and accurate voter verification | File Photo

Kalyan, July 23, 2026: Stressing the importance of maintaining an accurate and error-free electoral roll, Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal on Thursday directed election officials to treat the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a matter of personal responsibility and ensure that every assigned task is completed within the stipulated deadline without any delay.

The review meeting, chaired by Dr Panchal, was held at the Standing Committee Hall of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The meeting was attended by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), divisional officers and other officials associated with the campaign for the 138-Kalyan West, 142-Kalyan East, 143-Dombivli and 144-Kalyan Rural Assembly constituencies.

Review Of Revision Drive

During the meeting, Dr Panchal conducted a comprehensive review of the progress made under the revision programme. Discussions focused on voter verification, distribution and collection of enumeration forms, updation of voter information, digital data entry and the status of pending work. Officials were also briefed on measures required to ensure timely completion of the exercise.

Emphasising that the Special Intensive Revision is one of the Election Commission's most significant time-bound programmes, Dr Panchal instructed every responsible officer to personally monitor the work assigned to them and execute it with utmost seriousness and priority.

He further directed officials to avoid any delay in the verification process and ensure that every stage of the revision exercise is completed within the prescribed schedule while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and quality.

Officials Urged To Coordinate

The District Collector also underscored the need for continuous monitoring and close coordination among all departments to ensure that the electoral roll revision is carried out smoothly and without discrepancies, thereby strengthening the integrity of the electoral process.

KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel, who was also present at the meeting, appealed to all departments to work in close coordination for the successful implementation of the Special Intensive Revision campaign.

He instructed officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and ensure seamless execution of the programme across all Assembly segments under the corporation's jurisdiction.

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The review concluded with a renewed emphasis on accountability, inter-departmental coordination and timely completion of all pending tasks, with senior officials reiterating that a transparent and accurate electoral roll remains the foundation of free and fair elections.

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