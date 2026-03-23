From Sea To Plate: Why Fish Prices Are Soaring Across Mumbai & Coastal Maharashtra? | File Photo

The fishing community across Maharashtra is facing mounting challenges as rising fuel costs and declining fish populations, along with seasonal migration, are beginning to affect daily operations. Fishermen say the situation has made it increasingly difficult to sustain their livelihoods, with earnings failing to cover basic expenses.

According to Loksatta report, a sharp increase in diesel prices for bulk and industrial buyers has added to their burden. Since March 20, the cost of diesel for such users has gone up significantly, making fishing trips more expensive and less viable.

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Fuel Hike Deepens Financial Strain

While retail diesel prices remain relatively lower, fishermen’s cooperatives are required to pay a higher rate, placing them under additional financial pressure. For many, fuel accounts for a major portion of operational costs, especially for boats that spend several days at sea.

Short fishing trips consume a few litres daily, while longer voyages can require up to 200 litres. With costs rising and catch volumes falling, many fishermen are choosing to stay ashore. Currently, only about 30 per cent of boats are venturing out to sea.

Seasonal Migration and Pollution Add to Woes

The period between January and May is traditionally less productive for fishing, as several species migrate to other waters. This seasonal shift has further reduced fish availability.

At the same time, pollution and coastal infrastructure projects are believed to be affecting marine life, pushing some species towards decline. Fishermen say these environmental changes have steadily reduced their catch over the years.

Market Prices Surge Amid Short Supply

With fewer fish reaching markets, prices have risen sharply. Popular varieties such as pomfret have doubled in price, while other staples like bombil and mackerel have also seen significant increases.

Consumers are now paying considerably more for seafood, with some varieties becoming unaffordable for many households. The rising prices reflect the shrinking supply and growing demand imbalance.

Fears Over Future Supply

The combined impact of rising costs and falling availability has created uncertainty within the fishing community. Many fear that if conditions do not improve, both livelihoods and seafood supply could be at risk.

For now, fishermen continue to navigate these challenges, hoping for policy support and environmental measures that can help stabilise the sector and restore balance to the coastal economy.

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