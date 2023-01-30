From rags to riches: Manikandan Nadar’s success story is what Mumbai's dreams are made of

Gateway of India | Photo Credit: PTI

Manikandan Nadar’s success story is the stuff that Mumbai's dreams are made of. He came to Mumbai from Tamil Nadu several years ago with the aim to make it big in the nation’s commercial capital.

Working in small South Indian restaurants learning the tricks of the trade, he realised that there is a huge market for quality south Indian vegetarian fare if reasonably priced. He rented a small stall near Matunga’s Podar College and started selling hot idlis, medu wadas, dosas and perfect filter “kaapi”.

There were no seating arrangements. Nevertheless, college students and others thronged the place because it gave full value for money. The taste was better than what was offered by established Udipi restaurants. Accolades poured in from all corners. The self-effacing Mandikandan was not content with one food stall.

He opened branches near Koolar restaurant at King's Circle, Shivaji Park near Gypsy restaurant, Chembur opposite Fine Arts Hall, 90 feet road, Mulund East and now bang opposite Air India building at Nariman Point.

It is said that several executives of the airline order their vada sambars and cheese masala dosas from this stall. He attributes his amazing success to the blessings of Goddess Mahalaxmi presiding over the city from near her abode at Haji Ali.

