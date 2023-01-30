Mumbai man gives unclaimed bodies dignified farewell

Representative Image | Pixabay

If you think that in Mumbai everyone is busy chasing Mammon you are wrong. There are people like Kishore Bhatt who have dedicated their lives to serve humanity.

Though he has a small shop selling artefacts near Arthur Road jail, much of his time is devoted to performing the last rites of unclaimed dead bodies. Whenever the police come across a dead body they send it to the nearest morgue.

His service is available 24x7

If there are no claimants for a long time, they contact the unassuming Kishorebhai who undertakes the funeral pro bono. His service is available 24x7. Kishorebhai takes the body to the nearest crematorium in an ambulance donated by a well wisher, and performs the final rites.

If the body is of a Muslim, then he buries it at a kabrastan nearby and if there is the mark of a cross on the body then he buries at a Christian cemetery. He has so far performed the last rites of over 2,000 bodies.

