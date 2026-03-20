From Ocean Waste To Classrooms: 300 Recycled Plastic Benches Donated To Murbad Schools

Mumbai: Around 300 study benches crafted entirely from recycled marine plastic have been donated to public schools across the Murbad taluka, boosting rural education and environmental conservation. The initiative, a collaboration between Mumbai-based Kushiyaan Foundation and global footwear brand Skechers, aims to turn the tide on plastic pollution while providing essential infrastructure to underprivileged students.

The project marks a successful scaling of a grassroots movement that transforms discarded beach waste into durable, long-lasting school furniture. Khushiyaan Foundation's coastal cleaning arm, Beach Warriors, has been carrying out regular beach cleanup on various sea shores of Mumbai. Recently, the organisation has set up India's first material recovery facility (MRF) for marine waste.

The transformation of ocean debris into classroom seating is a meticulous process centered at India’s first material recovery facility (MRF) dedicated specifically to beach waste. Located in Thane’s Vartak Nagar, the facility serves as the nerve center for the operation. Here the plastic waste is cleaned, segregated according to polymer type and compressed into granules, which are then sent to specialised recycling units where they are pressed into 18mm thick sheets.

This sustainable, water-resistant substitute for traditional plywood sheets are then used to make chairs, study tables and benches. While the initiative began with a modest goal, the organisation recently partnered with Skechers to donate 300 of such benches to public schools in Murbad, likely becoming the first such instance in India. With this collaboration, around 6,000kg of marine plastic waste now helps students in the rural area to study comfortably.

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“I'm thrilled that our project has achieved a significant milestone of partnering with a renowned brand like Skechers. They're backing our vision to convert marine plastic into school essentials. We are looking to expand and tackle India's marine and river pollution by transforming Yamuna River, Dal Lake, and Baga Beach plastic into school essentials. This initiative creates green jobs, protects the environment, and brings joy to children – a true circular economy in action! I appeal to our respected prime minister to support this circular economy project of converting marine plastic into school essentials," said Kwatra.

Notably, Khushiyaan Foundation had also initiated the ‘Plastic Do, Dhaan Lo’ campaign by incentivising the Adivasi community in Mumbai's padas in exchange of collecting and donating the plastic waste in their areas.

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