Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 22-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹15.9 Lakh In ‘Black Magic Ritual’ Scam Via Instagram; Case Registered

Mumbai woman loses over ₹15 lakh in Instagram scam involving fake black magic rituals and false promises | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, March 19: A 22-year-old woman from Sion East has alleged that she was cheated of more than Rs 15.93 lakh by a cyber fraudster who lured her through Instagram under the pretext of performing “black magic rituals” to ensure success, wealth, and love in her life.

Fraudster contacts victim via social media

According to the complaint, the victim, a graduate in Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), came across an Instagram post in 2023 related to a “Powerful Obsession Healer.”

The post, which claimed to offer solutions for career, health, and personal issues, appeared convincing. She clicked on the link provided and subsequently got connected via WhatsApp with a person using the mobile number +91 9082812130, who identified himself as “Shahid.”

The accused initially gained her trust by asking personal questions, including her background, work details, date of birth, and zodiac sign. He later claimed that her future was bright but required certain rituals to unlock success.

Multiple payments made over time

After a brief pause in communication, the accused reconnected with her in October 2023 and persuaded her to perform a “small ritual,” promising fame, wealth, and love. He also claimed to possess supernatural powers, including control over a “jinn” that would help her.

Believing his claims, the victim transferred Rs 25,000 to a Kotak Mahindra Bank account via cash deposit. Subsequently, she transferred another Rs 25,000 to a Yes Bank account. Over time, the accused continued demanding money for various rituals, and the victim deposited funds into multiple bank accounts as instructed.

Between 2023 and February 7, 2026, she ended up transferring more than Rs 15.93 lakh. The victim also stated that she sold household gold and deposited the cash into bank accounts provided by the accused. Details of some transactions are yet to be collected from banks.

Fake identity and ongoing investigation

The fraudster operated an Instagram account under the ID “powerful_spell_obsessed_healer,” allegedly managed by a person named Rehaan, and used the same platform to trap the victim.

Realising the fraud, the woman approached the cybercrime helpline (1930) and registered a complaint, receiving acknowledgement number 31903260057353.

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A case has been registered at the Central Region Cyber Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Police have urged citizens to remain cautious of such fraudulent social media accounts promising supernatural solutions and to avoid transferring money to unknown individuals.

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