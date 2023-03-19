From Nowruz to Navreh, it is celebration time in Mumbai this week

Nowruz Festival Celebration | Image by Katzenfee50 from Pixabay

Baha'i, Iranis, Parsis and Kashmiri Pandits are all set to celebrate Nowruz, also known as Navreh, which marks the beginning of the new year. The festive marks prayers and spending time with friends and families with a good spread of delicacies.

A member of the Baha'i community, Nargis Gaur said, “Naw-ruz, as we Baha'i call it, is the Spring Equinox. It comes after the last month, which is marked by prayers and abstinence. As per the Badi Calendar, the days start post-sunset. It starts on March 20 after sunset and then we prepare for celebrations that we do together on March 21.”

In the case of Parsis, the celebrations are being observed since pre-Zarathushtra. “King Jamsheed of the Peshdadian dynasty first started the celebration,” said Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor, high priest of Iranshah Atash Behram, Udwada.

Irani celebrations from March 20

Iranis who have made the city their home, start their celebration on Monday night. An Iranian descent Ali Namazi said, “On Monday night, we have Soltavi where families sit together with seven items that start with the alphabet 'S' in Farsi. These are greens, coins, vinegar, fruit, spices, garlic, and eggs. We pray for health and happiness. This time our Mumbai Iranian Association has planned a picnic the next day.”

Former president of Kashmiri Pandit Association SP Kachru said, “On March 21, before members finish for the day, the women prepare a large thali on which rice is placed. Over that Jantri (New Year's Almanac), small mirror, curd, currency notes, pen and inkpot, herbs and mishri are kept along with a picture of Lord Vishnu and everything is covered.”

“In the morning, the lady or a child carries the Thali to all household members for Darshan and they seek blessings,” Kachru said.

