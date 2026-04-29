From Mumbai To Ontario: Brampton Proclaims May 1 As Gujarat And Maharashtra Day |

Mumbai: The City of Brampton in Canada’s Ontario officially proclaimed May 1 as Gujarat and Maharashtra Day in a significant gesture of cultural recognition. The move formally integrates the foundation day of the two Indian states into the city’s civic calendar, honoring the massive diaspora that has made Brampton its home.

May 1 marks 1960 Bombay Reorganisation Act

While May 1 is celebrated globally as International Workers' Day, it holds particular historical significance for the Indian community. It marks the day in 1960 when the erstwhile Bombay State was reorganised into the linguistic states of Maharashtra and Gujarat under the Bombay Reorganisation Act.

The proclamation was issued on behalf of Brampton City Council, which acknowledged the presence of over 80,000 Gujarati and Maharashtrian residents in the city. The city’s mayor, Patrick Brown, handed over a written proclamation to the Gujarati and Maharashtrian residents of Brampton.

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Communities shape Brampton's culture and traditions

In a social media post, Brown said, the day will celebrate a vibrant community whose culture, traditions and contributions continue to shape the city. “From rich artistic expression to strong community leadership, Gujarati and Maharashtrian residents bring energy, connection and pride into every part of Brampton. Today and every day, we recognise and celebrate the heritage, diversity and lasting impact of these communities,” he added.

The proclamation comes at a time when Brampton continues to evolve as a major South Asian hub. According to recent demographic trends, South Asian Canadians make up a significant portion of the city's population, with the Gujarati and Maharashtrian communities playing pivotal roles in local business, healthcare, and politics.

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