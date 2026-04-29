FDA Probes Pydhonie Family Deaths, Sends Raw Chicken For Protein Analysis Amid Toxin Concerns |

Mumbai: In the mysterious death of four members of a family in South Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, protein analysis of raw chicken recovered from the victims’ home has become a key focus of the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigation. The chicken sample has been sent to a BMC laboratory to examine its nutritional composition and detect any possible anomalies.

11 samples collected from victims' home

The FDA has launched an independent probe into the incident. According to a senior official, a total of 11 samples were collected from the house, including biryani, watermelon, drinking water (from an earthen pot and refrigerator), raw and cooked rice, chicken, dates, and spices. The official stated that the raw chicken sample has been specifically sent for protein analysis at the BMC laboratory, while the remaining samples are being tested at the FDA’s laboratory. Reports are expected by Thursday.

The FDA noted that protein analysis of chicken is typically conducted to assess its nutritional quality and the presence of essential amino acids. However, in this case, it may also help identify any irregularities.

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Protein analysis checks nutritional quality

While preliminary findings initially pointed toward food poisoning, doctors remain cautious, noting that such rapid fatalities from routine contamination are uncommon. This has raised concerns about the possible presence of toxins or other contributing factors, which laboratory results are expected to clarify.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that what was first suspected to be food poisoning may involve more serious factors. The presence of morphine—a powerful painkiller—in the bodies of the deceased, along with traces of alcohol in one member, has been reported. However, hospital authorities have not officially confirmed these findings.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 27, when the Pydhonie area was shaken by the deaths. The family had reportedly consumed a late-night meal of biryani and watermelon, after which their condition deteriorated rapidly.

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