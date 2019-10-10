From infrastructure to tourism for Koliwada: Aaditya Thackeray outlines vision for Worli

Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray have written an open letter to the residents of the Worli constituency, where he contesting election from, outlining his vision for the area.

According to Indian Express, in pamphlets distributed among voters in Worli, Thackeray has promised to redevelop slums and chawls, bring tourism to Koliwada, and upgrade mill compounds in the area. In his letter, Thackeray states that Worli is representative of Maharashtra today.

In the pamphlets, distributed among voters on Wednesday, Aaditya stated: “From bringing tourism to Koliwada to upgrading Worli’s bustling, recently opened shopping and commercial compound, from its green spaces and silent roads to its promenade – this is what the world will come to see…” It also lists that redevelopment of slums and BDD chawls was a priority, reported Indian Express.

Thackeray has mentioned traffic snarls, redevelopment of slums and BDD chawls, lack of open spaces and accessible sports infrastructure, and the poor state of pedestrian pathways. Yuva Sena chief stated that a team of his friends, colleagues and urban planners from Worli were professionally helping him to chart out a path to make Worli a world-class constituency.

Aaditya, who is the Sena candidate from the Worli Assembly constituency, is the first member of the Thackeray clan ever to contest an election since it was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966.