From Hospital Wards To India's Borders: Thane Patients Craft 500 Rakhis For Soldiers |

Thane: Raksha Bandhan is traditionally celebrated as a sacred bond between siblings, but inside the wards of the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane, the festival recently evolved into a profound statement of national pride, human dignity, and clinical progress. In a unique initiative organised jointlyh with the socio-cultural group, Aamhi Shivbhakt Parivar, female patients at the hospital handmade 500 colorful Rakhis destined for Indian soldiers guarding the nation's borders.

While jawans stand guard on distant front lines, these women crafted tokens of gratitude from hospital tables, united by a deep, shared devotion to their country.

Beyond its patriotic spirit, the project serves as a textbook example of "healing through meaningful occupation." Guided by occupational therapists , the crafting process was designed with deliberate clinical goals aimed at holistic recovery. The precise physical acts of cutting thread, stringing fine beads, and decorating improved fine motor coordination and hand dexterity.

Simultaneously, selecting patterns and following multi-step instructions sharpened critical cognitive functions, including concentration, memory, and spatial planning. Group participation further nurtured peer communication, teamwork, and emotional resilience.



This initiative directly challenges deep-seated societal prejudices by proving that individuals facing mental health challenges possess immense empathy, creative capability, and a genuine desire to contribute to national causes, said doctors at the hospital. "The Rakhis crafted by these women showcase their deep affection for the country and heartfelt gratitude toward our soldiers," said Medical Superintendent Dr Netaji Mulik. "This initiative delivers a vital message to society—that individuals with mental health conditions possess deep sensitivity, valuable skills, and the capacity for meaningful social contribution."

By bridging clinical rehabilitation with a cherished national tradition, the hospital's Occupational Therapy Department demonstrated that given the right support, empathy, and opportunity, every individual can participate proudly in society.

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