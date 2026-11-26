From Dubai Onion Deal To Mumbai Forest: Mumbra Trader Allegedly Kidnapped, Robbed Of ₹19.22 Lakh | Representative image

Thane, November 26, 2026: In a horrifying case of alleged kidnapping, extortion and robbery, a 28-year-old vegetable exporter from Mumbra was allegedly abducted, brutally assaulted and threatened with a knife before being abandoned in the isolated Aarey Colony forest area in Mumbai. The accused allegedly targeted the trader to recover losses suffered in a Dubai-based onion trading business, demanding a ransom of ₹3 lakh and subsequently fleeing with valuables worth approximately ₹19.22 lakh.

Dubai Business Dispute Behind Alleged Crime

The victim, identified as Faizan Sayyed, is engaged in the export of onions, potatoes and other vegetables. According to the complaint, his association with a Dubai-based onion trading business turned into a nightmare after a financial dispute reportedly arose earlier this year.

In January 2026, Dubai-based businessman Juber Ijaz Sharif allegedly entrusted Faizan with the business of selling onions in Dubai. A deal reportedly resulted in a loss of approximately ₹7.5 lakh to Juber. The complainant alleged that Juber held Faizan responsible for the loss and subsequently made him a target.

Trader Allegedly Abducted And Assaulted

On November 2, one of the accused, identified as Rehan Shaikh, allegedly contacted Faizan over the phone and demanded ₹3 lakh. The situation took a frightening turn on November 20, when an unidentified person reportedly reached Faizan's residence in Mumbra at around 9.15 am and lured him outside on the pretext of a phone conversation.

As Faizan came downstairs, Rehan allegedly made him sit inside his Fortuner SUV. Another accomplice subsequently joined them. The accused then drove him towards the Filterpada forest area in Aarey Colony, Mumbai.

During the journey, Faizan was allegedly assaulted with a belt. The accused reportedly threatened him with a knife and demanded ₹3 lakh, holding him responsible for the financial losses in the Dubai business.

Forced Transactions And Alleged Robbery

According to the complaint, the accused also forced Faizan to make two transactions through Google Pay, withdrawing a total of ₹20,000. The ordeal continued as the accused allegedly consumed intoxicating substances inside the vehicle before abandoning him in the forest at around 12.30 pm.

Before leaving, the accused allegedly threatened that his vehicle and mobile phone would be returned only after he arranged and paid ₹3 lakh. They also warned him against approaching the police, threatening to set his vehicle on fire if he did so.

The accused allegedly fled with Faizan's Fortuner SUV, an iPhone, a costly wristwatch and cash, taking the total value of the stolen property to approximately ₹19.22 lakh.

Police Probe Underway

Police have initiated an investigation following the complaint and are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction, assault, extortion and robbery. Investigators are also expected to probe the financial dispute linked to the Dubai business and trace the accused and the stolen property.

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Police said the investigation is being carried out on the basis of the complaint, with efforts focused on establishing the sequence of events and identifying the involvement of all those allegedly associated with the crime.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of local traders and businessmen, particularly those involved in financial dealings across borders. What reportedly began as a business dispute over losses in an overseas trade transaction allegedly escalated into a terrifying ordeal, leaving a young Mumbra businessman at the mercy of his alleged assailants in an isolated forest.

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