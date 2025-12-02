From Bars To Business: How COVID-19 Lockdown Transformed Mumbra's Zoya Shaikh’s Life |

Thane: Throughout history, transgender individuals have made remarkable contributions to society while facing immense challenges and discrimination. Zoya Shaikh, a 39-year-old from Mumbra, Thane, is among those who have broken barriers, challenged norms, and paved the way for future generations. Her pitch is not just about business it is about reclaiming dignity. She was recently seen on the TV show IdeaBaaz on Zee TV. Zoya is not only the owner but also the founder of Zoya Herbal Product. Her journey from begging on the streets to owning a business was far from easy.

Early Life and Struggles

Born a transgender woman, Zoya lived with the Hijra community. Although she knows where her parents live, she remains unknown to them.

Reflecting on her early life, Zoya says, “When a transgender is born in a house, it is not only the child who is humiliated and bullied but the whole family. My parents raised me, educated me, and made me capable enough to feed myself. I completed my Bachelor’s degree in Commerce in Mumbra. That was more than enough for me at the time. I didn’t want to be a reason for humiliation to my family, so I decided to part ways for their happiness and peace.”

Turning Point During the Pandemic

Zoya has come a long way from what her life used to be just five years ago. The COVID-19-induced lockdown unexpectedly became a turning point, encouraging her to take a leap of faith and quit dancing in bars.

“I have danced in nightclubs and even begged several times,” Zoya says. “I had to do certain things to feed myself. Had this necessity not been there, probably I would not have done it,” she recalls with tears in her eyes.

Support From Kinnar Maa Trust

Zoya repeatedly credits her success to the Kinnar Maa Trust.

“They have always helped me develop my skills and provided platforms for people like me,” she says. “Not only me, but many transgender persons are studying, learning skills, and working due to the support of the Kinnar Maa Trust. Today we know our rights this awareness was created by them.”

Building a Global Herbal Business

Today, Zoya is not only selling products across India but also exporting them to countries like Scotland in the UK, Dubai, Bahrain, Muscat, and more.

“At least 10–12 orders come from different countries every month. Dubai makes up the largest share,” she says.

Commenting on her popular hair-care range, she adds, “Nowadays people go into depression because of becoming bald. In places like Dubai, being bald is still a fashion, but in India, it causes depression. I advise people to use my herbal products and come out of this pain.”

Rise as a Social Media Influencer

Zoya is also active on social media, where she has 516k followers. Her long hair often drew attention online, with people asking about her hair-care routine.

What began as a small batch of 12 bottles she made for friends grew to 24, then 40.

By 2025, she now makes more than 2,000 bottles every month.

Her products are available on Amazon and on her official website: zoyaherbalproducts.com.

Range of Herbal Products

Zoya Herbal Products include herbal shampoos, oils, handmade rice milk soaps, oat soaps, fairness creams, lip balms, and Moroccan Nila powder.

“I make bases for soaps and shampoos at home and source some herbs as required,” she says, adding that rice and flour at home help create many of the bases.

Living in an elevated area also allows her to grow moringa and neem plants, which she uses in her production process.

