From Apathy To Action: Bombay Catholic Sabha Urges Citizens To Uphold Constitutional Values | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bombay Catholic Sabha, along with the Samvidhan Jagar Yatra Samiti, observed Constitution Day on Thursday with a call to citizens to uphold constitutional values, confront hate speech and hate crimes, and demand accountable governance.

Call To Uphold Constitutional Values

At a programme held at Hotel Ratna in Goregaon West, speakers highlighted the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution's Preamble and stressed the need to translate these principles into reality.

The speakers said citizens needed to shed their apathy and actively work towards social and economic equality while confronting discrimination and hate crimes based on religion and class.

They also called for deeper democratic engagement beyond ceremonial observances, stressing the need for institutional reforms, faster and more effective delivery of justice, and transparent and accountable governance.

Organisers Raise Concerns Over Democratic Rights

Criticising the ruling regime, the organisers alleged that constitutional values, including the right to protest, were being undermined even as those in power claimed that the Constitution and democracy were in danger.

The gathering appealed to citizens to come together to celebrate democracy and spread awareness about the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

Among those who addressed the gathering were veteran journalist Yuvraj Mohite, advocate Rachel D'Silva, Shridhar Shelar of the Samvidhan Jagar Yatra Samiti, social activist Salim Saboowala, Kiran Sawant of BAMCEF and Dolphy D'Souza of the Bombay Catholic Sabha.

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Mera Desh Mera Vote Campaign

The programme also saw a call to launch the 'Mera Desh Mera Vote' campaign in Mumbai. The initiative was launched in Delhi on Thursday, the organisers said.

Norbert Mendonca, president of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, and Brian D'Souza, its vice-president, were among those present. The programme was organised by the Sabha's unit attached to Our Lady of Rosary Church, Goregaon, and coordinated by Alex D'Souza, vice-president of the Sabha.

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