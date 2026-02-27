From Agriculture to AI, Raj Thackeray Highlights Power Of Language In Digital Age On Marathi Language Pride Day |

On Marathi Language Pride Day, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray extended greetings not only to Marathi speakers but also to those who respect and attempt to speak the language while living in the state. His message, however, went beyond cultural pride and entered the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post shared on X, Thackeray reflected on the ongoing global conversations around AI, including a recent conference in Delhi. He mentioned the international discussions sparked by the artificial intelligence system developed by Anthropic, noting with emphasis that its Chief Technology Officer, Rahul Patil, is of Marathi origin.

Language as the Next Power

Drawing a historical parallel, Thackeray said that ten thousand years ago, agriculture made land powerful. After the Industrial Revolution, machines became the source of strength. In the digital age, data emerged as the key asset. Now, in the era of artificial intelligence, he argued, the languages in which data is created will determine who holds power.

He described this moment as a huge opportunity not only for Marathi but for all local languages with their own script. According to him, acquiring knowledge, expressing ideas and even earning a livelihood through AI systems is now possible in one’s mother tongue. But that will happen only if there is abundant, high quality data available in that language.

Call for Digital Participation

Thackeray urged Marathi speakers to actively create content online. He encouraged people to write blogs in Marathi in their areas of expertise, start podcasts, produce digital encyclopedias and even engage in coding in Marathi. Schools, he suggested, should introduce children to artificial intelligence and teach them how to handle such systems in Marathi.

He stressed that the more data and knowledge AI systems receive in Marathi, the better opportunities such software will generate in the language. Instead of using social media to spread criticism or hatred, he appealed to users to share constructive and informative content.

Jobs, Fear and Opportunity

Acknowledging widespread fears that artificial intelligence may reduce employment, Thackeray admitted that no one can predict exactly what lies ahead. Yet he maintained that mastering this technology could allow individuals who may have fallen behind in traditional industries to build significant enterprises of their own.

He pointed out that many of the world’s most powerful companies have emerged in the last two or three decades, generating wealth that even century old industrial houses struggle to match. The digital world, he implied, offers similar possibilities for Marathi youth if they seize the moment.

Concluding his message, Thackeray reiterated that while the fight for the sovereignty of Marathi has long been political and cultural, the new frontier is knowledge sovereignty through artificial intelligence. On Marathi Language Pride Day, he called upon citizens not to let this opportunity slip away.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/