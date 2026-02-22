Mumbai: 34 Private Aided Marathi Medium Schools Face Closure Over 20:1 Teacher Ratio Rule | File Pic (Representative image)

Mumbai: Thirty-four Marathi medium schools in the city are on the brink of closure due to the 20:1 student-teacher ratio rule enforced by the state education department. Marathi schools tend to have low enrolment, and over the years, the numbers have declined.

Sadanand Raorane, the chairman of Mahamumbai Shikshan Sanstha, an educational organisation, said, “There are several Marathi medium schools whose total strength in primary grades is only 50. This means that, spread across five grades, the class strength is roughly 10 students.” In such scenarios, the schools fail to meet the minimum requirement of the 20:1 ratio due to insufficient student numbers, as mandated in the 2024 government resolution. “The schools put forth their requirement for teachers but the sanctions were denied,” said Raorane

There are currently 337 schools in the city after 84 Marathi schools closed down last year. Although all 34 schools now facing closure are private aided institutions in the western suburbs run by education trusts, the teachers are appointed by the education department. Sushil Shejule, member of Marathi Abhyas Kendra, said, “So far, only the schools that require teachers have sent requests. Eventually, other schools will also raise requests as and when teachers retire or positions fall vacant.”

The chairman of one of the schools whose request for teachers was declined said, “We are supposed to maintain the quality of education and infrastructure, but if we struggle with basic needs such as teachers, then how are we supposed to sustain ourselves?” He added that they have four classes of different grades and only two teachers in the school. Marathi Abhyas Kendra has been raising the issue of school closures and has initiated several protests.

Shejule said, “We have repeatedly written to the government, held meetings, and brought up the issue. They are fully aware of the condition of Marathi medium schools, yet they refuse to take any action.” “Now that we have elected representatives in the civic body, we are hoping they will raise the issue and bring about reform, as it is not only private schools that are closing down but civic schools as well,” he added.

“We have also demanded that an expert committee be set up to investigate the causes and propose solutions to stop schools from closing down,” he said. Raorane added, “If these schools close down, economically weaker sections will struggle to gain admission to English-medium schools. Once they are all closed, no one will be able to revive them, and with them, our history and culture will die.”

