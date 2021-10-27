e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:06 PM IST

From additional grants to Sainik school students to changes in number of corporators; here are decisons taken at the Maharashtra cabinet meeting today

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

A string of decisions were taken at the Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, today. Some of them are listed below

  • Matoshri Gram Samriddhi farm pathways scheme will be implemented in Maharashtra.

  • Changes will be made to number of corporators elected in civic bodies and Municipal councils.

  • A report will be made of the action taken by power utilities after disruption of power supply to Mumbai and suburbs.

  • 20 percent additional grants will be given to extra batch of students of Parth Sainik school run by Matsyodari Shikshan Sanstha.

  • The capital value of buildings and land will not be revised in 2022 considering the effects of the pandemic.

  • A second revised administrative approval was granted to the wakurde lift irrigation scheme in Sangli district.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:56 PM IST
