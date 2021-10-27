From additional grants to Sainik school students to changes in number of corporators; here are decisons taken at the Maharashtra cabinet meeting today

A string of decisions were taken at the Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, today. Some of them are listed below

Matoshri Gram Samriddhi farm pathways scheme will be implemented in Maharashtra.

Changes will be made to number of corporators elected in civic bodies and Municipal councils.

A report will be made of the action taken by power utilities after disruption of power supply to Mumbai and suburbs.

20 percent additional grants will be given to extra batch of students of Parth Sainik school run by Matsyodari Shikshan Sanstha.

The capital value of buildings and land will not be revised in 2022 considering the effects of the pandemic.