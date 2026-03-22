From 4 New Stations To 1,448 Staff: Will Your Area Get Better Policing? How Mumbai’s Expansion Will Impact Residents

Mumbai is set to significantly strengthen its policing infrastructure with the addition of 1,448 personnel and four new police stations, in response to the city’s rapidly growing population. In a move aimed at improving law enforcement and response time, the number of police stations in the city will increase from 92 to 96.

Four New Police Stations Approved

The state government approved the establishment of four new police stations Maharashtra Nagar, Golibar, Madh Marve, and Asalpha in December 2025 to enhance safety in rapidly developing and densely populated areas. Officials said the expansion is part of a broader plan to strengthen the security grid and improve efficiency across the metropolitan region.

Strategic Locations To Improve Coverage

The newly proposed stations are strategically located in suburban areas across the eastern and western corridors, including regions such as Malwani and Vakola, to ensure better jurisdictional management.

Boost In Manpower And Administration

Each of the new stations is expected to be staffed with around 362 personnel and will function under newly created administrative zones, along with dedicated Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) divisions. This increase in manpower is likely to ease the burden on existing personnel and improve efficiency in handling crime, emergencies, and public safety operations.

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Modernisation And Restructuring Efforts

Earlier this year, as part of ongoing modernisation efforts, a new two-storeyed Parksite Police Station was inaugurated, reflecting the state’s focus on upgrading infrastructure. Officials added that these additions are part of a larger restructuring exercise aimed at optimising policing in Mumbai, including the creation of new administrative zones and expanded senior-level supervision.

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