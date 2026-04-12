'From ₹300 To ₹20 Per KG': Drumstick Prices Crash At Mumbai APMC As Supply Surge Leaves Farmers Facing Losses | AI - Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Prices of drumsticks at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Mumbai have crashed from Rs 200–300 per kg in November to Rs 20–26 per kg in April due to a surge in arrivals, leading to mounting losses for farmers, with traders indicating the downward trend may persist in the coming days.

The sharp decline follows a period of shortage towards the end of 2025, when drumstick prices had soared to Rs 200–300 per kg in wholesale markets and Rs 400–500 per kg in retail markets, making the vegetable unaffordable for common consumers. However, increased supply since the beginning of the year has reversed the trend, pushing prices down nearly 15 times within four months. In retail markets, drumsticks are currently selling at Rs 50–70 per kg.

Farmers are bearing the brunt of the price crash, as earnings have dwindled significantly after accounting for transportation and maintenance costs incurred in sending produce to Mumbai. “Due to higher arrivals compared to demand, prices have dropped sharply, and farmers are incurring losses. The situation is likely to continue for the next few days,” a market trader said.

Drumsticks are supplied to Mumbai from key producing districts such as Solapur, Sangli, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Palghar, along with other regions across the state. The increased inflow has directly impacted market rates.

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Despite the price volatility, drumsticks remain in steady demand throughout the year in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai owing to their health benefits, including improved immunity, better digestion, and increased hemoglobin levels.

According to market data, daily arrivals at the APMC range between 30 to 50 tonnes, further contributing to the supply glut. The price trend over recent months shows a steady decline: Rs 200–300 in November, Rs 180–200 in December, Rs 60–90 in January, Rs 60–80 in February, Rs 50–70 in March, and Rs 20–26 in April.

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