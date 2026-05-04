From 24 Tonnes Of Plastic To 90 Benches: Navi Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Initiative | AI

In a significant step towards tackling plastic waste while creating public assets, the Stree Mukti Sanghatana has converted discarded plastic into eco-friendly benches across the city. Over the past eight months, the organisation has collected 24 tonnes of plastic waste and transformed it into 90 durable benches.

The initiative is being implemented

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Galaxy Surfactants Limited.

“This initiative shows how waste can be turned into a valuable resource. It is a commendable effort towards sustainable urban development,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde at the inauguration of the benches.

Focus on Wet Waste, E-Waste, and Plastic Recycling

The project follows a three-pronged strategy focusing on wet waste management, e-waste disposal and plastic recycling, alongside awareness drives in schools, colleges and corporate offices.

Mayor Sujata Patil highlighted the role of grassroots workers, saying, “Waste-picker women are the backbone of this initiative. Their contribution towards keeping the city clean and supporting recycling efforts deserves recognition.”

Galaxy Surfactants Explores Scaling Up

Representatives from Galaxy Surfactants indicated plans to scale up the initiative. “We are exploring ways to expand this model by producing school supplies from recycled plastic,” a company representative said.

The initiative has also created stable livelihoods. “This project has not only helped manage plastic waste but has also empowered women by involving them in collection, segregation and processing activities,” an official associated with the programme said.

Officials believe the model demonstrates how environmental conservation and social empowerment can go hand in hand, offering a sustainable solution to urban waste management.

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