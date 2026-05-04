Pune Vet Saves German Shepherd With 85% Kidney Damage Through Hemodialysis: Pet Owner Refused Euthanasia, Fought For Miracle |

Pune: Kidney problems are not limited to humans; they are increasingly being diagnosed in dogs as well, often requiring timely and advanced care. In a deeply emotional and inspiring case, a five-year-old German Shepherd suffering from severe kidney failure was given a second chance at life through immediate hemodialysis.

85% Kidney Damage and Dangerously High Creatinine

According to the treating doctor, the pet’s kidneys were critically compromised, with nearly 85% damage and dangerously high creatinine levels, leaving minimal chances of recovery. Despite this grim prognosis, the pet owner refused to give up and continued seeking help.

Pet owner Shilpa Doddanavar, Belagavi in Karnaktaka came to Pune after she did not see improvement in health of pet in treatment in Bengaluru.

Euthanasia Advised Elsewhere

Their search led them to The Small Animal Clinic in Pune, where Dr. Narendra Pardeshi, a veterinary surgeon, took over the case. Shelby, the German Shepherd, had previously been advised euthanasia after failing to respond to treatment elsewhere. However, with advanced hemodialysis and dedicated care, his condition began to improve, marking a hopeful turning point.

In March 2026, the pet owner had noticed a gradual decline in Shelby’s health. Once playful and energetic, he became quiet, weak, and disinterested in food and activities he once enjoyed. Symptoms such as vomiting, lethargy, and loss of appetite raised serious concerns. Despite undergoing treatment at multiple facilities, his condition worsened to the point where euthanasia was suggested, leaving the family devastated.

Dangerously High Creatinine at 6.06 mg/dL

“At presentation, detailed investigations revealed a dangerously high creatinine level of 6.06 mg/dL, confirming severe kidney dysfunction,” said Dr. Pardeshi. “With both kidneys severely compromised and nearly 85% damaged, the chances of recovery were extremely low. In such cases, euthanasia is often considered due to the poor prognosis.”

Given the severity of the condition, Shelby was advised four cycles of hemodialysis, with kidney transplantation as a secondary option. Dialysis was initiated without delay as a life-saving intervention. The procedure helps remove toxins from the blood, allowing the kidneys time to recover.

After Third Dialysis Session

After the third dialysis session in the first week of April, Shelby’s creatinine levels dropped to 4.85 mg/dL. Gradually, he began eating and drinking on his own, and his urine output improved significantly.

Dr. Pardeshi shared that Shelby has now been stable, active, and eating his prescribed renal diet independently for the past 10 days.

The pet owner expressed immense relief and gratitude, saying, “We were completely shattered seeing Shelby suffer like that. We just couldn’t give up on him and kept searching for hope. Seeing him recover now feels nothing short of a miracle.”

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