From 12 Paise Per Litre To ₹100+, Mumbai’s First Petrol Pump Story Goes Viral - VIDEO | AI

In a striking blend of history and technology, an AI generated video recreating India’s first petrol pump in Mumbai has captured widespread attention online. Established in 1928 on Hughes Road by Burmah Shell, the station marked the beginning of organised fuel retail in the country. At the time, fuel demand was modest, with only a handful of vehicles on the roads and petrol considered a luxury.

𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 |



In a remarkable slice of Mumbai’s history reproduced by Artificial Intelligence has gone viral. India’s first petrol pump was established in 1928 on Hughes Road in South… pic.twitter.com/qmbOvE8n9c — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) April 7, 2026

The video offers a vivid window into that era. Two men dressed in suits and hats arrive in a car, while an Indian attendant, clad in a dhoti and topi, manually fills fuel using hand operated dispensers. The scene reflects a slower, more intimate Mumbai, where personal interaction was central and the city moved at a far gentler pace.

Early petrol pumps were small and functional. This first station had only two hand operated dispensers, with a daily consumption of just a few hundred litres. Storage capacity ranged between 200 and 300 gallons, roughly 900 to 1200 litres, highlighting how limited vehicle usage was at the time. Interestingly, petrol cost as little as 12 paise per litre, a detail that has left many viewers astonished.

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Mumbai At The Heart Of Change

Nearly a century later, Mumbai stands as the beating heart of India’s automotive growth. What began as a quiet fuel station has evolved into a vast network of modern petrol pumps catering to millions of vehicles ежедневно. The city’s roads, once sparse, now carry relentless streams of traffic, reflecting both opportunity and urban pressure.

The evolution of fuel technology is equally fascinating. Early pumps featured a large visible glass cylinder that allowed customers to see exactly how much fuel they were purchasing. This system was later replaced by clock style meters in the 1930s, eventually giving way to the digital displays we see today.

Then And Now

The contrast is striking. Where once stood two manual dispensers serving a handful of cars, today’s fuel stations operate with speed, scale, and precision. The viral video has resonated deeply, not just for its nostalgia, but for the perspective it offers on changing times.

Mumbai, in many ways, has not just kept pace with progress, it has driven it. From a city with a few vehicles to one that never sleeps, its journey mirrors India’s own rise, powered by ambition, resilience, and constant motion.

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