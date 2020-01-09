Frere Road over bridge to be shut during night of January 15-16

Mumbai: The Frere Road Over Bridge (ROB) located near Grant Road Station in South Mumbai will be shut during the night of January 15-16, the Western Railway (WR) said on Wednesday.

The WR informed that the bridge will be closed for dismantling as well as re-girdering work of the British-era ROB that was built in 1921.

This bridge is one of the important east-west connectors over WR tracks.

According to railway officials, the bridge was shut for heavy vehicles since September 2018, after the safety audit by IIT Bombay.

In 2018, the WR had dismantled Lower Parel-based Delisle bridge for safety reasons in 2018.