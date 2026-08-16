Free Wi-Fi, Costly Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Warns Of Hacking, Financial Fraud | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has issued a public advisory warning citizens against the severe security risks associated with using open public Wi-Fi networks. The state's premier cybersecurity agency highlighted that public hotspots, often found at airports, cafes, and railway stations, can serve as "traps" rather than free internet sources. Officials warned that cybercriminals actively exploit these unsecured networks to intercept user traffic. This data theft risk exposes sensitive personal data, session cookies, and login credentials.



According to the advisory, the attack vector typically unfolds in five distinct stages. It begins when an unsuspecting user connects to an open or spoofed "fake" Wi-Fi network. Once the connection is established, hackers sitting on the same network can intercept the data traffic. This allows attackers to steal passwords and financial credentials silently, ultimately leading to account misuse and financial fraud.





To counter these growing threats, Maharashtra Cyber urges internet users to adopt immediate safety measures such as, "Verify network name, always confirm the exact Wi-Fi name with venue staff before connecting, restrict financial tasks, avoid accessing online banking or shopping portals on public networks, deploy protection, use cellular mobile data or a secure Virtual Private Network (VPN), disable auto-connect, turn off automatic Wi-Fi connections on smartphones and laptops to prevent accidental links to rogue networks.



Earlier this month, a General Manager (GM) of a government bank lost Rs 4.27 lakh after his phone was allegedly compromised through a fake APK file that spread after his personal secretary connected to the free Wi-Fi service at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.



Citizens who fall victim to online fraud or spot suspicious activities are urged to report the incidents immediately. Complaints can be lodged by calling the national cyber crime helpline number 1930 or by visiting the official portal at www.mhcyber.gov.in.

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