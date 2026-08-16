Deported To Bangladesh In July, 27-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Re-Enters India Illegally, Held In Mumbai | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 27-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who had allegedly been deported from India last month, was arrested by the Mumbai Police after she was found staying in the city without valid travel documents. The woman allegedly re-entered India through an unauthorised route after being deported to Bangladesh.

According to the FIR, the complaint filed at Gamdevi Police Station, police received information at around 8.15 am on August 15 that a suspected Bangladeshi woman was roaming near the footpath adjoining the Chowpatty opposite Wilson College on N.S. Patkar Road.

A police team, including Police Head Constable Dhanraj Rathod, PSI Nirmal and other personnel, reached the spot and found a woman matching the description provided by the informer. She initially allegedly gave evasive replies regarding her identity and address and was taken to Gamdevi Police Station for questioning.

During interrogation, she identified herself as Nadira Sultana, 27, and initially gave an address in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. Police subsequently asked her to produce documents proving her Indian citizenship. A notice was issued to her in Hindi and Bengali directing her to submit the required documents.

However, she allegedly failed to produce any valid proof of Indian citizenship and later admitted that she was a Bangladeshi national.

Police said the woman disclosed that she had earlier been deported from India by Govandi Police in July 2026. She was taken back to Bangladesh but allegedly returned to India after some time by crossing through a forest route.

During questioning, she reportedly disclosed her original identity as Nadira Sultana, daughter of Shahid Fakir and Rina Begum, and gave her Bangladeshi address as Kekariya village, Sultan Shahi post, Gopalganj police station, Gopalganj district, Bangladesh. She also allegedly admitted that she did not possess any valid travel documents required to enter India.

Police records revealed that deportation proceedings had earlier been initiated against her under Deportation Order dated July 22, 2026, issued by the Foreigners Registration Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch-I, CID, Mumbai. The police said that despite the earlier deportation action, the woman allegedly re-entered India without valid documents or written permission from the competent authorities at the India-Bangladesh border. Gamdevi Police have registered a case against her under the relevant provisions of law relating to illegal entry into India and further investigation is underway.

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