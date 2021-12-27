e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:48 PM IST

FPL Legal: Commission likely to examine five witnesses, including IPS Rashmi Shukla from Jan 18 in Bhima-Koregaon Violence case

Narsi Benwal
IPS officer Rashmi Shukla | File

After receiving yet another extension, the Bhima-Koregaon Commission, which is probing the alleged communal violence that took place in Pune's Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018, would commence it's proceedings from January 18.

The two-member commission was appointed by the Maharashtra government comprises of Justice (retd.) Jaynarayan Patel and Sumeet Mullick, the former state chief secretary, in 2018.

As per the panel's counsel Ashish Satpute, the commission is going to commence it's proceedings from January 18 and will conduct the hearings in Pune.

"The commission is likely to examine five witnesses, including senior IPS leader Rashmi Shukla, who was top cop of Pune city at the relevant time," Satpute confirmed.

As per the list, provided by Satpute, the commission would examine - Sambhaji Shivale, Rashmi Shukla, Ramesh Galande, Tejaswi Satpute and Balasaheb Jamadar.

Among this lot, Shukla is one of the prime witnesses to be examined. She is expected to appear on January 18.

Notably, she had appeared before the commission last time, after she was summoned by the panel.

"Then, she had sought some time to file her affidavit. She is likely to file her affidavit in this hearing," Satpute added.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:48 PM IST
