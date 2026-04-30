FPJ Special Report: Bhiwandi’s Kamwari River On Brink As Pollution, Encroachments Persist; Residents Slam Apathy | VIDEO

Pollution, sewage discharge and encroachments continue to threaten the Kamwari River in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 30: The Kamwari River is slipping into a severe environmental crisis, with unchecked pollution and large-scale encroachments threatening its very existence. .

Despite repeated concerns, authorities including the Pollution Control Board, civic administration, and revenue department continue to face allegations of inaction.

River turns into polluted drain

Once a crucial water source sustaining agriculture in surrounding rural areas, the river’s condition deteriorates sharply as it enters Bhiwandi city, where it now resembles a polluted drain.

A key reason behind this decline is the direct discharge of untreated sewage into the river, largely due to incomplete sewerage projects undertaken by the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation.

The problem is compounded by industrial pollution. Dyeing, sizing, and chemical units operating in nearby areas and under the Shelar Gram Panchayat limits are allegedly releasing untreated effluents into the river, severely impacting water quality and aquatic life.

The spread of water hyacinth has further worsened the situation. This invasive plant reduces oxygen levels in the water, making survival difficult for aquatic species and accelerating ecological damage.

Encroachments raise flood fears

Encroachments along the riverbanks have narrowed its natural flow, increasing the risk of flooding during the monsoon season. Residents fear that continued neglect could lead to serious consequences for nearby settlements.

Local resident Rumin Farid recalled the river’s past, saying, “We used to fish and swim in this river during our childhood. Today, it is so polluted that even going near it feels unsafe.”

She also highlighted that untreated drainage from buildings is directly discharged into the river, worsening its condition.

Activists slam official inaction

Echoing similar concerns, Snehal Donde, a local environmental activist, said the situation reflects a complete failure of monitoring agencies. “There is a clear lack of accountability. Industrial discharge and sewage are entering the river openly, yet no strict action is being taken. If authorities had acted in time, the river wouldn’t have reached this stage,” she said, urging immediate enforcement and restoration measures.

The Kamwari River flows from rural areas through Bhiwandi and merges into a creek, with around 5 kilometres falling within municipal limits, the most affected stretch.

Civic body cites clean-up plans

Civic officials, however, claim corrective steps are underway. Executive Engineer Sandeep Patanavar from the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation stated that a Rs 260 crore underground drainage project is being implemented to connect household sewage lines and prevent untreated discharge. The proposal has been sent to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran for technical clearance.

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He further said that a Detailed Project Report is being prepared to remove silt, deepen the river, and introduce beautification elements such as a jogging track. A consultant has also been appointed, and the proposal will soon be submitted to the state government.

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