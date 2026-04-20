Bhiwandi Reels Under Severe Water Crisis As Summer Peaks, Residents Protest At Municipal Headquarters Over 11 MLD Shortfall |

Bhiwandi: Amid rising summer temperatures, Bhiwandi is grappling with a severe water crisis that has triggered widespread distress across the city. Hundreds of residents are thronging the municipal headquarters to lodge complaints over erratic and insufficient water supply, yet a concrete resolution remains elusive.

Civic Body Fails to Meet Growing Demand

The situation has worsened due to the civic body's inability to meet the city’s growing water demand, leading to acute shortages in several localities. Despite multiple rounds of meetings between the Mayor and senior officials, along with visits to the STEM authority, there has been little improvement on the ground.

On Monday, a large group of women reached the municipal headquarters to protest against the ongoing water shortage. They alleged that irregular supply over the past several days has severely disrupted daily household activities, making it increasingly difficult to manage basic needs.

Former Corporator Stages Gherao of Official

The protest intensified under the leadership of former corporator Imran Khan and corporator Hasnain Farooqui, as the group staged a gherao of the Additional Municipal Commissioner. The agitators later proceeded to the Water Supply Department, only to find no responsible officer present, further fueling public anger.

Speaking on the issue Imran Khan highlighted that areas such as Millat Nagar, Bala Compound, and Aslam Nagar, Nizampura are facing an acute water shortage. Similarly, Satish a resident of Konda Chi Wadi in Ward No. 10, pointed out that despite living near the IGM water tank, residents are not receiving adequate supply.

Real Estate Hit as Tenants Refuse Flats

The crisis has also impacted the local real estate scenario. Advocate Manoj Srivastava from Gopal Nagar stated that despite purchasing a flat through a bank loan, the persistent water issue has made it difficult to find tenants or buyers. “Prospective tenants leave after learning about the water shortage,” he said.

According to municipal sources, the crisis has intensified due to a significant drop in water supply. Sandeep Patnavar, Executive Engineer of the Water Supply Department, confirmed that the city is currently facing an 11 MLD shortfall. Of this, 6 MLD has been curtailed by the STEM authority, while an additional 5 MLD supply from Varala Lake remains suspended following directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The combined impact of these cuts has left lakhs of residents struggling for water. While the administration claims that alternative arrangements are being explored, there appears to be little immediate relief in sight.

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