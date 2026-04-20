3-Day State-Level Conference Of Industries Officers Concludes At Universal AI University In Karjat, Focusing On AI In Administration |

Navi Mumbai: A three-day state-level conference of divisional officers and general managers concluded at Universal AI University in Kushivali, Karjat, Raigad district, focusing on industrial policies and the use of artificial intelligence in administration.

Senior IAS Officials Attended

The conference, held from April 17 to 19 and organised by the Directorate of Industries, included presentations on the Industrial, Investment and Services Policy–2025, Information Technology Policy, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), and the MAITRI initiative, along with a dedicated workshop on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in administrative work.

Development Commissioner (Industries) Dipendrasinh Kushwah (IAS), Additional Development Commissioner (Industries) Vaibhav Waghmare (IAS), and Additional Director of Industries Balasaheb Yashwante were among the senior officials present. Regional Joint Directors of Industries and General Managers of District Industries Centres from across Maharashtra, including G.S. Harlaya, also attended.

Platform to Strengthen Implementation

Officials highlighted that the Directorate of Industries has been implementing several key schemes to promote industry and self-employment in the state, in line with the government’s recently announced Industrial, Investment and Services Policy–2025 aimed at boosting overall industrial growth.

“The conference provided a platform to review policies and strengthen implementation at the ground level,” an official said.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Director of Industries, Konkan Division, Thane, proposed the vote of thanks, while officials said the deliberations would help enhance coordination and efficiency in executing industrial development initiatives across the state.

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