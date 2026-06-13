FPJ Special: Mumbai's Yellow Gate Police Bust ONGC Offshore Theft Racket; Battery Thefts Decline After Sea Access Restrictions

Yellow Gate Police intensify surveillance around ONGC offshore platforms after dismantling a theft network allegedly targeting critical equipment | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 13: In a major success for Mumbai Police, the Yellow Gate Police have effectively curbed a series of thefts targeting offshore installations of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation located nearly 42 nautical miles into the Arabian Sea.

Police officials said incidents of battery theft from ONGC platforms, which had risen sharply over the past few months, have now stopped after stringent enforcement measures were introduced.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykant Sagar (Port Zone), battery thefts from unmanned ONGC offshore platforms located nearly 42 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast had become a recurring problem over the past several months.

However, after Yellow Gate Police began registering cases against fishing vessels entering the prohibited zone surrounding the platforms, theft incidents have virtually stopped.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, DCP Sagar said, “In six months Yellow Gate Police registered five cases related to thefts from ONGC platforms, of which four have been solved.”

To prevent further crimes, police also launched action against fishing boats illegally entering the 500-metre prohibited security zone around ONGC installations.

Theft Racket Busted; 11 Arrested

Police investigations revealed that organised groups of fishermen were allegedly targeting unmanned offshore platforms and stealing batteries, battery banks, cables, solar panels and other equipment.

A special investigation team formed under the guidance of senior officers traced a fishing vessel named "Kaushalyacha Ram Shakti" (IND MH 7-MM-3676) and identified several crew members allegedly involved in the thefts.

Technical analysis and intelligence inputs led investigators to villages in Pen taluka of Raigad district, where raids resulted in the arrest of 11 accused on different occasions.

During interrogation, police found evidence suggesting the accused may have been involved in multiple thefts from various ONGC platforms.

GPS-Based Modus Operandi

Investigators found that the accused used GPS-equipped fishing boats to navigate to remote ONGC platforms in the Arabian Sea. Police said the gang would first conduct reconnaissance of unmanned platforms during daytime and return at night to commit thefts.

Stolen materials, including batteries, battery banks, cables and solar panels, were allegedly concealed beneath fish stored in boat compartments to evade detection by police, the Coast Guard or naval authorities.

The stolen property was reportedly transported through routes connecting ONGC platforms to Karanja Lighthouse and subsequently unloaded at Vasheni Creek, Mora Jetty and Karanja Jetty in Raigad district, where it was sold as scrap.

Cases Registered Against Trespassing Fishing Boats

Apart from theft cases, Yellow Gate Police have also registered three separate cases against fishing vessels found entering the restricted 500-metre security zone around ONGC platforms.

According to police records, 37 boats were found involved in prohibited-zone violations. Investigations identified 30 accused persons, all of whom were served notices under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police have initiated preventive proceedings against 11 accused involved in platform theft cases, 21 individuals found entering restricted ONGC zones, and owners of fishing vessels allegedly used in the offences.

Authorities have also written to the Maharashtra Fisheries Department seeking cancellation of licences of boats involved in the violations.

Awareness Drive Among Fishermen

To prevent future incidents, officers from the Yellow Gate Division and Yellow Gate Police Station conducted awareness meetings at New Fish Jetty with fishermen, boat owners, crew members and marine security volunteers.

Participants were informed that ONGC's offshore installations are notified protected zones under Central Government regulations and that unauthorized entry is prohibited.

Fishermen were warned against approaching unmanned platforms and urged to immediately inform police, the Coast Guard or the Navy if they notice suspicious activity near ONGC facilities.

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Police officials said continuous surveillance, coordination with maritime agencies and awareness among fishing communities have significantly reduced theft incidents at ONGC's offshore installations, ensuring greater protection for critical national energy infrastructure.

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