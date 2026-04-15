FPJ Special: 7 TCS Staff Arrested In Nashik; Workplace Misconduct Case Puts Internal Systems Under Scanner

Police action and internal probe at TCS Nashik raise questions over workplace complaint handling systems | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: In his foreword to the Tata Code of Conduct, the conglomerate's head honcho N. Chandrasekaran pointed out that the Code was first formalised by Ratan Tata and every employee is required to sign a declaration endorsing it when joining any of the Tata companies.

He went on to state that this code “is a bedrock on which we base our individual, as well as leadership commitments to core Tata values.”

Employees accused of violating code

And it is precisely this code of conduct that the seven arrested employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Nashik, violated. They have been identified as Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Attar, and a woman executive.

Allegations of misconduct and inaction

But what is of concern is that these employees, who were at fairly senior levels, were not only allegedly violating the code of conduct with impunity for several months but also making a mockery of the laws of the land.

According to reports, a woman employee complained to the human resources department several months ago about being sexually harassed, but the higher-level management did not take any action. The matter ought to have been referred to the POSH committee. But that was not done.

A senior official of the HR department, Nida Khan, herself is under the scanner of the police. Since there was no response to her complaint, the accused persons were emboldened to step up their gross sexual misconduct and harassment of women colleagues with an agenda to convert them to Islam.

Those women employees who refused to submit were mentally tortured. The most dangerous aspect of the sordid episode is that some of the accused asked their victims to speak to an imam in Malaysia.

Police investigation and sting operation

The entire racket was exposed when a political activist tipped off Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik about the goings-on in TCS. Before taking any action, Karnik decided to conduct a sting operation.

He quickly assembled a team of women policemen and asked them to penetrate the TCS office posing as housekeeping staff with a view to ferret out information.

This probe confirmed each and every allegation levelled against a section of the employees. It was then that more women employees mustered courage and filed FIRs against their colleagues.

Company response and internal concerns

In a statement, TCS, which woke up rather late in the day, said it has “zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form... the employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry.”

The entire episode has exposed the flaws in the internal communication channels of the software behemoth. Had the matter been reported to the higher echelons of the management, hopefully, swift action would have been taken.

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Reports of similar concerns elsewhere

Meanwhile, there are reports about similar alleged instances of “love jihad” in other tech companies.

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