FPJ Legal: Willing to amicably resolve issue with CBI on document sharing in Anil Deshmukh case, Maharashtra govt tells Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it will amicably resolve the issue with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding sharing of documents for the latter’s probe against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had refused to share certain documents with CBI claiming that they were not relevant to the central agency’s probe.

The HC was hearing an application filed by the CBI seeking that the Maharashtra government was not cooperating with their investigation against Deshmukh by refusing to provide documents. The CBI has prayed that the state government should be directed to provide them with documents for the probe against Deshmukh as directed by the HC.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar had asked the government to reconsider its stand and to inform whether it was willing to share the documents.

Senior counsel Rafique Dada, appearing for the state government, told the HC that he had a meeting with senior government officials. Dada said: “We will be able to reconcile the matter. We will put an end to this hopefully.”

He even said that a meeting would be held with the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appears for CBI.

Following the statement from Dada, the HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 26.

On July 22, the HC had held that the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in transfer and postings of police personnel. The HC had also dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking deletion of certain portions of the CBI’s FIR against Deshmukh.

On April 5, the HC had asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry against the NCP leader. Based on this, the central agency, on April 21, registered an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The central agency has stated in its application that the Maharashtra government refused to share the documents claiming they are approaching the Supreme Court challenging the HC order of July 22.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 08:05 PM IST