FPJ Legal: Thane court acquits Bhiwandi man in double murder-black magic case

A Thane court has acquitted a man accused of killing two people and practicing black magic after giving him the benefit of doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge SP Godhalekar, in his order of September 28, a detailed copy of which was made available on Monday, said the prosecution had failed to prove charges against 38-year-old Bhiwandi-resident Rafique Ismail Ansari.

Ansari was charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Another accused in the case had died during the pendency of the trial.

On October 4, 2015, two people who were found injured near a cemetery on Idgah Road were rushed to hospital by police and declared dead on arrival. A probe led to the arrest of Ansari and one more person, police said.

However, the court order acquitting Ansari said the recovery of lemons, a black colour doll and other items associated with black magic from the spot did not mean the arrested duo had killed the two people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:02 PM IST