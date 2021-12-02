FPJ Legal | Latur: Man gets 7-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 25-year-old man to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2016.

Judge B C Kamble awarded the punishment to the accused on Tuesday and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him, a spokesperson of the Latur police said in a release on Thursday.

As per the case details, relatives of the 14-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Gandhi Chowk police station here on February 2, 2016, alleging that the accused had taken her away without her consent.

They also alleged in the complaint that the accused had sexually assaulted the girl and threatened her.

The court pronounced the accused guilty under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

