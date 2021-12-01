FPJ Legal: Gujarat court issues verdict in sexual crime case in record 24 days

Gandhinagar: In a real fast-track verdict, a Gandhinagar court on Wednesday sentenced a 26-year-old serial rapist and murderer of infant girls to life imprisonment unto death in 24 days flat of the last crime on November 5 evening.

Additional District Judge SN Solanki gave his verdict in the rape and murder case of a 7-year-old girl in Santej village in the Gandhinagar district.

The incident occurred on November 5 evening when a labourer Vijay Thakor abducted the girl sleeping with her family. He then raped and murdered her at a secluded place.

It took three days for the local police to arrest him on November 8. A charge sheet was filed on November 15 and after 13 days of hearing, the verdict was pronounced on December 1.

The accused was arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls, aged between three and seven years, and killing one of them within ten days, officials said.

Thakor is married with a daughter and investigating police officers said he had a perverted mentality, maybe due to his habit of watching porn and even confessed to having raped three minor girls aged 3, 5, and 7 years and killing one of them. He was remanded in police custody till November 11.

Meanwhile, seeking to take credit for the fast-track judgment, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the State Government was quite serious about crimes against children and women and so ensured that the investigation was completed on priority in this case.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:45 PM IST