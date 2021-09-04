FPJ Legal: Centre notifies Bombay High Court judge Dama Seshadri Naidu’s resignation

The Central government has notified resignation of Bombay High Court judge, Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu.

“Shri Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge, Bombay High Court, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from is" August, 2021 afternoon,” reads the notification issued by Ministry of Law and Justice Department of Justice on Friday night.

Justice Naidu had tendered his resignation last month citing personal reasons.

Justice Naidu, who was transferred to the Bombay HC in March 2019 was to retire in June 2024.

Born in 1962, Justice Naidu graduated from Andhra University.

He started practicing as an advocate in the civil and criminal courts in Hyderabad. He later started practising in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

He was appointed as Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on 21st September,2013. He was then transferred to the Kerala High Court before being transferred to Bombay High Court in March 2019.

Justice Naidu authored a few law books, such as the Law of Stamp Duty & Registration in Andhra Pradesh and the Andhra Pradesh Education Code. Besides, he co-reviewed MP Jain's Indian Constitutional Law (2 volumes), Seventh Edition (2017).

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:36 PM IST