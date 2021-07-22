FPJ Legal | Bombay High Court rejects Anil Deshmukh plea to quash CBI's FIR in corruption case

Mumbai: A division bench of the Bombay High Court of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nizamoodin Jamadar on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to quash an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in the alleged Rs 100 crore corruption case.

It also rejected Maharaashtra government’s plea challenging two unnumbered paragraphs in the FIR which pertained to the reinstatement of Sachin Waze and a report submitted by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla claiming that there was huge 'political interference' in police transfers and postings in the state.

The state had claimed that the CBI couldn't look into these two aspects as the orders passed by the bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta in April had only ordered the central agency to probe into the Rs 100 crore corruption. It had also claimed that the move of the CBI to look into these two issues was to destablize the present MVA government.