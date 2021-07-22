FPJ Legal: Bombay HC to decide on temporary bail to Surendra Gadling on July 26 in Bhima Koregaon case

Mumbai: The Bombay high court will decide on July 26 the application filed by human rights lawyer Surendra Gadling who is accused of his involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, to perform last rights of his mother on her first death anniversary on August 15.

Senior counsel Indira Jaisingh sought temporary bail for Gadling saying that his mother passed away last year on August 15. The family decided to perform her last rights on her first death anniversary as Gadling was incarcerated.

“His (Gadling) mother’s first death anniversary is on August 15. He may be granted bail to perform the same. He is the only one who will have to perform the last rights as is brother has tested positive for Covid-19,” argued Jaisingh.

After hearing Jaisingh, a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamdar, said that it will give a chance to NIA to respond and kept the matter for hearing on July 26.

Gadling, who has been in prison ever since his arrest on June 6, 2018, had moved a plea seeking temporary bail before a special NIA court two days after his mother had passed away to perform her last rites. But his plea got rejected on September 11, 2020.

He then filed an appeal against the NIA court’s order before the high court.