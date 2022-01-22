FPJ Legal: Bombay HC issues show-cause notice to companies involved in arbitration dispute with Sourav Ganguly

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued notice to two management companies involved in an arbitration dispute with President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly, seeking a response on why contempt of court action should not be invoked against them for non-compliance with the court's orders passed in the execution proceedings initiated by Ganguly.

Justice BP Colabawalla passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Ganguly's seeking enforcement of the award by an arbitral tribunal awarding him over ₹35 crores payable by his former management companies- Percept Talent Management Ltd. and Percept D Mark (India) Ltd.

In one of the earlier orders of the High Court, one of the management companies, Tiger Sports Management Limited, a garnishee in the transaction was directed to deposit ₹62 lakh with the High Court which was due and payable to Percept D.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST