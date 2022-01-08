FPJ Legal: Approach panel for notification of Lonar lake as wetland, directs Bombay HC

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has directed a court-appointed development body to approach the Wetland Authority to notify the Lonar Crater lake as a wetland and to ensure its preservation, conservation and also sustainable management. The lake in Lonar town of Buldhana district was created more than 50,000 years ago due to a meteorite impact.

The HC had last year directed the state government to appoint 'Lonar Crater Lake Development Authority' for preservation of the water body. A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare on Thursday, while hearing a petition filed by one Kirti Nipankar, who has raised concern over the change in colour of the lake and its conservation, asked the HC-appointed committee to approach the Wetland Authority for notification of the Lonar Crater lake as a wetland. The authority has been established under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management)Rules, 2017.

A wetland tag will help in better conservation and protection of the lake. The oval-shaped Lonar Lake, the mean diameter of which is around 1.2km, is a popular tourist place, which also attracts scientists from across the world.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:21 AM IST