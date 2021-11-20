FPJ Legal | Antilia bomb scare case: Accused cricket bookie Naresh Gaur granted bail by special NIA court

In the latest development in the Antillia bomb scare case, one of the accused cricket bookie Naresh Gaur granted bail by Special NIA court. He was mentioned as accused number 2 in the case and was accused of supplying SIM cards and being a part of the conspiracy.

Gaur, an alleged cricket bookie, was arrested in March 2021 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad which was investigating the case before it was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He claimed in his bail application, filed in April that he had been made a scapegoat by the investigating agency at the instance of co-accused, dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze. Waze had never contacted him as alleged, Gaur said.

On August 26, Gaur's bail plea was rejected by a court in Mumbai.

NIA opposed his application alleging that Gaur was part of the larger conspiracy hatched by Waze, the prime accused, to eliminate Hiran, a Thane-based businessman.

A special NIA court had denied relief to Gaur stating that investigation was not over and charge sheet was yet to be filed.

An SUV with explosives was found near “Antilia”, the south Mumbai home of Mukesh Ambani, on February 25, 2021. Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil yesterday said that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had misled former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on the Antilia case briefings.

The NCP leader was given the charge of the State’s Home portfolio after the unceremonious exit of Anil Deshmukh in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case and subsequent allegations of extortion by Mr. Singh.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:15 PM IST