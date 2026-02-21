FPJ Interview: ‘Transparency And Efficient Use Of Every Rupee Will Be My Priority,’ Says Prabhakar Shinde After Being Elected Unopposed As BMC Standing Committee Chairman

Mulund BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde takes charge as Standing Committee chairman, pledging transparency and stronger civic finances at the BMC | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: BJP corporator from Mulund, Prabhakar Shinde, was elected unopposed as the chairman of the most powerful Standing Committee, which takes all financial decisions in the BMC — the country’s richest municipal corporation, with a budget of over Rs 74,000 crore in the fiscal year 2025-26. The FPJ spoke with the newly elected chairman about his agenda, transparency, and the BMC’s financial health. Excerpts from the interview.

Q. What is your agenda as a Standing Committee chairman?

Ans: My top agenda is to complete all ongoing road and stormwater drainage works, increase the water supply to Mumbai, ensure property tax outstandings are collected, provide the best quality medicines in civic hospitals, and encourage public participation in Swachh Mumbai Abhiyaan, among others. Several civic issues require urgent attention, but my primary focus will be on addressing the most basic needs of citizens.

It is to be noted that Mumbai’s water requirement is 4,200 MLD, but we receive only 3,600 MLD. I will focus on accelerating the Gargai Dam project, preventing leakage and water wastage, and providing uninterrupted water supply to Mumbaikars.

Q. Speaking about public health, there are objections raised about the privatisation of BMC hospitals like the Shatabdi and Bhagwati hospitals…

Ans: Our priority is that public health services should reach every Mumbaikar. The decision will be taken on a case-by-case basis, after proper study for the betterment of citizens.

Q. What concrete steps will you take to ensure transparency and deliver real results to citizens during your tenure?

Ans: I fully recognise that the position of Chairperson of the Standing Committee is not only highly prestigious but also carries immense responsibility. My key focus will be on ensuring transparency and accountability in every decision. This includes reviewing the budget presented by the municipal administration to ensure it is fair and equitable for all of Mumbai. Financial sanctions to development projects will be granted with monitoring and rigorous oversight to ensure that every rupee of taxpayers’ money is spent efficiently, transparently, and in the public interest. Budget allocations alone are not enough; I will ensure funds are used effectively and on time, working closely with fellow corporators to oversee all projects.

Q. There have been allegations in the past that the Standing Committee is dominated by a certain four or five contractors, to whom contracts are awarded repeatedly. Please comment on this.

Ans: No such complaint has reached me. But I promise Mumbaikars to ensure a balance and work for the betterment of the city.

Q. With Rs 2 lakh crore in liabilities for infrastructure projects and a decline in BMC’s fixed deposits, what concrete measures will you propose to strengthen the corporation’s financial health?

Ans: The BMC's key revenue-generating departments are Property Tax, Development Planning, Licensing, and Water Supply, which need stronger systems to boost collections. While reducing establishment costs is one option, essential positions must be filled immediately, and pending dues and grants must be followed up on rigorously. Operational gaps such as delayed bill issuance, untimely demand notices, poor scheduling, and slow resolution of objections limit revenue potential. To address these issues, staff need adequate training, and effective public outreach must be maintained to educate taxpayers. With tax collection meeting only about 50 per cent of targets, there is an urgent need for stronger systems and stricter oversight. I also recommend that, to prevent irregularities and strengthen revenue management, the Vigilance Department and the municipal auditors should conduct thorough audits of tax assessments, ensuring stricter oversight and accountability.

Q. When will the BMC budget be presented and expected to be sanctioned for the financial year 2026-27?

Ans: The budget will be presented to the Standing Committee on February 25, after which there will be discussions by the members. It will then go to the House, and after deliberations and hearing the corporators, the budget is likely to be sanctioned in mid-March.

