FPJ Interview: Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi Calls For Traditional Ganeshotsav, Dedicated Panel To Frame SOPs For Mandals

Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has urged devotees and Ganpati mandals to prioritise safety, environmental conservation and traditional celebrations | AI Generated File Image

FPJ Eco Ganesha Initiative: "The competition of tall Ganesh idols is unhealthy and unnecessary, DJs cause noise pollution and state government should form a dedicated committee to laying SOPs for mandals for Ganpati celebrations. I appeal the citizens to get back to our traditional way of Ganeshotsav," said deputy mayor of Mumbai Sanjay Ghadi. Ghadi spoke with the Free Press Journal on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

Excerpts from the interview.

Q. How you celebrate Ganeshotsav at your home every year? This is your first Ganpati festival as deputy mayor of Mumbai. How different is it this year?

I originally belong from Devgad in Konkan region. From generations were being Ganpati Bappa at our home and it an annual tradition to celebrate Ganeshotsav with all extended family members together. However, this year is definitely different. As a deputy mayor, I have several Ganpati events to attend in Mumbai, I have to visit several household and sarvajanik mandals Ganpatis, carry on-ground inspection of arrangements etc. I now carry responsibilities as a deputy mayor of Mumbai, thus I won't be going to my hometown for Ganeshotsav. All rituals are being carried by my cousins.

Q. Do you find that people are now more aware about environment-friendly festival celebrations?

Definitely. Awareness towards environment conservation is more among common citizens now. Apart from the authorities promoting, devotees themselves are turning towards eco-friendly celebrations. Increasing number of people prefer clay idols, immersions into artificial ponds, eco-friendly decorations etc. This year the number of clay idols has increased and the BMC has also distributed 25,400 litres of natural colours, which is more than last year. I appeal to all devotees to bring in clay idols instead of Plaster of Paris next year and avoid immersions in natural water bodies. This is which is a step towards environment conservation.

Q. There are debates going across Maharashtra on use of DJs during festivals, causing noise pollution. What is your say on this?

There is no question that DJs cause noise pollution. The noise is so loud that even a healthy person gets palpitations. The children and senior citizens suffer more. Though now protests to ban DJs and loudspeakers is happening in Pune, such demands have been raised from several other cities in the past. I request, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the state government to take firm steps towards implementation of the law against noise pollution. There are two categories of people — one which enjoys dancing on loud music as part of festival celebration, while one which hate loud music. We should find a middle way.

Q. The chief minister recently appealed to celebrate Ganpati festival in more traditional way. Please comment.

Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav was started by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in pre-independence period with main objective to bring in people together. On that occasion, public events like music, games, drama performances were conducted — bringing awareness and convey message on national interest and togetherness among people. However, after 1995 or so, the Ganpati festival took a different turn, and went towards more as a competition on which sarvajanik mandals have tallest idols, biggest decoration, louder music etc. This year we have seen two unfortunate incidents of tall idols collapsing, in which two devotees died and some injured. We do not want such mishaps to repeat. This competition is unhealthy and unnecessary. I appeal the citizens to get back to our traditional way of Ganeshotsav. Yes, Ganesh idols agaman (arrival) and visarjan (immersion) can be carried by playing dhol, tashas — which are our traditional instruments — but within noise limits.

Q. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganpati Samanvay Samiti in 2008 made a resolution to cap sarvajanik Ganpati idols height at 18 ft. However, that is not been followed. What steps can be taken to limit the height of idols?

Ganeshotsav brings in thousands of mandals together. There should a special, dedicated committee appointed by the state government, with representatives the government, local governing bodies, police, mandals representatives etc which will draft standard operating procedure (SOP), laying guidelines on mandals on celebrations, do's and don'ts and even conduct an audit of SOP is followed annually. The guidelines can be displayed outside sarvajanik mandals, which sees lakhs of visitors. Communicating the message and information is equally important to bring change.

Q. What steps BMC is taking to ensure safe Ganpati celebrations?

Mayor Ritu Tawde and I have conducted visits before the festival, taking review of the preparations and arrangements, especially at the major immersion sites. Instructions are given to officials that safety and security of the devotees is first, sufficient lighting, public toilets, drinking water should be available, artificial ponds should be installed across city to encourage eco-friendly immersions, and all potholes on the approach roads for major immersion sites should be filled. The solid waste management department will ensure that the remains of the immersed idols are retrieved immediately next day and transported to the designated site, all floral offerings or other waste will also be cleared next day to ensure immersion sites are clean.

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Q. What message you would like to give to the citizens, especially the young generation on festival celebrations?

I want to convey to the Gen Z and General Alpha that all festivals, including Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Holiday, Eid etc are to bring people together and spread happiness. Celebrate festivals in fervour, but by following rules. Do not violate noise pollution limits, think more on environment conservation. They should think about others' well-being, especially children and senior citizens, while celebrating, alongwith their preferences.

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