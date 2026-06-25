FPJ Interview: '12-Hour Mumbai–Delhi Journey Expected In Early 2027,' Says Western Railway GM Ramashray Pandey

Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey outlined progress on the Mumbai–Delhi speed upgrade and key infrastructure projects across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, June 24: Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey, who took charge in April 2026, is overseeing some of the biggest infrastructure projects on the Western Railway network.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, he spoke about the Mumbai–Delhi 160 kmph project, new railway terminals, suburban expansion, railway land redevelopment and future capacity augmentation.

Mumbai Delhi Speed Upgrade

Question 1: What is the latest status of the Mumbai–Delhi 160 kmph project? How much work has been completed and by when can passengers expect a 12-hour Mumbai–Delhi journey?

Ramashray Pandey: Western Railway has made substantial progress on the Mumbai–Delhi speed upgrade corridor. All major civil engineering works have been completed across the Nagda–Mumbai Central and Vadodara–Ahmedabad sections. The remaining works include a few weldable CMS crossings and three bridge rehabilitation works on the Virar–Surat section, which are targeted for completion by December 2026.

On the signalling side, Kavach installation has been completed on the Vadodara–Ahmedabad section, while work on the Nagda–Mumbai Central stretch is between 80 and 99 per cent complete. After all infrastructure works are finished, RDSO will conduct the Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) before granting approval for 160 kmph operations. If everything proceeds as planned, passengers can realistically expect a 12-hour Mumbai–Delhi journey in early 2027.

Terminal Expansion Plans

Question 2: Apart from Jogeshwari Terminus and Vasai, what is Western Railway's long-term strategy to handle growing long-distance train demand? What is the status of the proposed Vande Bharat maintenance yard at Jogeshwari?

Ramashray Pandey: Western Railway has prepared a comprehensive long-term plan to almost double the mail and express train handling capacity in Mumbai over the next four to five years.

Mumbai Central will get platform extensions, Dadar will have a new platform line, Bandra Terminus will accommodate around 10 additional trains after relocation of the diesel shed, Jogeshwari Terminus will be developed in two phases with five new platforms and two pit lines, while Vasai Road will receive two additional platforms.

Regarding the proposed Vande Bharat maintenance yard at Jogeshwari, the project is under planning, and the sequencing of infrastructure works is being examined to ensure optimum capacity augmentation.

Railway Land Redevelopment

Question 3: What is the latest status of the remaining railway land transfer for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and rehabilitation of railway employees?

Ramashray Pandey: The old railway quarters have already been vacated and cleaned. Discussions have been held with recognised railway unions regarding rehabilitation.

At present, 26 railway families remain to be shifted. Four families will be relocated to newly constructed towers, while arrangements are being made for the remaining employees. There is a significant demand for railway staff quarters across the zone. The Railway Land Development Authority has been tasked with constructing nearly one lakh staff quarters across India. In Mumbai, old railway colonies will gradually be replaced with multi-storey residential towers.

Suburban Capacity Projects

Question 4: Is Western Railway considering AC local train services between Dahanu Road and Virar?

Ramashray Pandey: Currently, 42 EMU services operate on the Dahanu Road section at an average interval of about 30 minutes.

Introducing an AC EMU service at present would only be possible by replacing an existing non-AC train, increasing the gap between suburban services to nearly one hour. This would inconvenience daily commuters. Therefore, AC EMU services are not feasible at present, although the proposal can be explored in the future as services increase.

Question 5: What is the latest timeline for the 5th and 6th railway lines under MUTP, and what is the status of the proposed underground suburban railway corridor?

Ramashray Pandey: The 5th and 6th railway lines are targeted for completion by March 2029.

For the proposed underground suburban railway corridor, the Final Location Survey is planned. After the survey is completed and submitted to the Railway Board, a decision will be taken regarding preparation of the Detailed Project Report and assessment of the project's technical and financial feasibility.

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Encroachment Removal Strategy

Question 6: Following the Garib Nagar demolition drive, are similar encroachment removal drives planned elsewhere? How will Western Railway prevent re-encroachment?

Ramashray Pandey: The Garib Nagar clearance was carried out under the directions of the Bombay High Court. At other locations, legal procedures are being followed. Many cases are pending before courts, while eviction notices have already been issued in several others.

To prevent re-encroachment, Western Railway is immediately securing cleared land with impenetrable fencing and simultaneously using the land for railway infrastructure projects. Productive utilisation of railway land is the most effective long-term safeguard against fresh encroachments.

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