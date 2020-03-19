FPJ impact- Navgarh police summons the society committee members who denied entry to North-East man

After Dorjee was denied access, he, along with his daughter, moved to Arunachal Bhavan, Vashi.

The Free Press Journal on Wednesday (March 18) reported the incident after which senior inspector of Navghar police station (Mulund-east) summoned the committee members of the society and security guards and held an hour-long meeting with them. Following this, Mumbai police warned the committee members against discriminating anyone on racial grounds. The police officers also assured support to Dorjee's family stating they can move anytime.

“Mumbai Police called and told us that we can get back to the society whenever we want,” said Yangzom to FPJ on Wednesday.

“They have also assured their full support and stated they will help us if anyone further discriminates us on racial ground,” Yangzom added.

Owner of the flat, Anil Hebbar tweeted the story, following which Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, Pema Khandu informed him his office will coordinate with him.

“CM of Arunachal Pradesh informed me he has intimated his office about the incident and they will coordinate with me to solve the problem,” said Hebbar.

“The incident gained momentum after the incident got reported in the newspaper. I also thanked CM Khandu in a tweet, for extending his support, which was liked and retweeted by Union minister, Kiren Rijiju” added Hebbar.

Hebbar owns the flat on the seventh floor of the society which he gives out voluntarily to those who are unable to afford a hotel during their stay in the city.