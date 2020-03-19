FPJ impact- Navgarh police summons the society committee members who denied entry to North-East man

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday summoned the committee members of Shree Sainath Housing society (Mulund-East), who denied entry to northeast Indian residents alleging them to having come from China.
Seventy-four-year-old Rinzin Dorjee, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, came to Mumbai on March 16 for his cancer treatment at the Tata Memorial hospital, along with his daughter. On Monday, security guards of the housing society stopped him from entering the society alleging he was Chinese and may be infected by the dreaded coronavirus.
Dorjee has been travelling to the maximum city frequently for the last three months for his treatment. Even in January, he stayed at the same building with his daughter for a month.
“Despite having valid documents we were not allowed to enter the society on Monday as the gatekeeper alleged we were Chinese people and may be the carriers of the virus,” Tsering Yangzom, Dorjee's daughter, said to the FPJ.
After Dorjee was denied access, he, along with his daughter, moved to Arunachal Bhavan, Vashi.
The Free Press Journal on Wednesday (March 18) reported the incident after which senior inspector of Navghar police station (Mulund-east) summoned the committee members of the society and security guards and held an hour-long meeting with them. Following this, Mumbai police warned the committee members against discriminating anyone on racial grounds. The police officers also assured support to Dorjee's family stating they can move anytime.
“Mumbai Police called and told us that we can get back to the society whenever we want,” said Yangzom to FPJ on Wednesday.
“They have also assured their full support and stated they will help us if anyone further discriminates us on racial ground,” Yangzom added.
Owner of the flat, Anil Hebbar tweeted the story, following which Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, Pema Khandu informed him his office will coordinate with him.
“CM of Arunachal Pradesh informed me he has intimated his office about the incident and they will coordinate with me to solve the problem,” said Hebbar.
“The incident gained momentum after the incident got reported in the newspaper. I also thanked CM Khandu in a tweet, for extending his support, which was liked and retweeted by Union minister, Kiren Rijiju” added Hebbar.
Hebbar owns the flat on the seventh floor of the society which he gives out voluntarily to those who are unable to afford a hotel during their stay in the city.