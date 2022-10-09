FPJ Impact: Locals heave sigh of relief as Chembur pandal is dismantled

The pandal being dismantled | FPJ

Mumbai: After The Free Press Journal reported about the Chembur pandal causing inconvenience to local residents, the BMC swung into action and removed it on Saturday.

The pandal erected near the Ghatla Talao gave sleepless nights to senior citizens as it was a source of constant noise pollution. Bursting of firecrackers and blaring loudspeakers were a daily affair at the pandal, right from Ganeshotsav to Navratri.

Despite the festivals ending, the pandal continued to encroach on the road and footpath, alleged five nearby housing societies that made an anonymous complaint to the BMC and even shared their ordeal with this newspaper.

Consequently, the pandal was dismantled following the civic body's order. A senior citizen, who did not wish to be named, said, “The pandal was removed on Saturday and even the loudspeaker isn't there. It is a good move.”

Accusing that the pandal came up with the patronage of politicians, the elderly said the makeshift structure should be shifted to an open ground behind the talao.

When the reporter contacted the local ward office and the police, they said that they will inspect the issue and residents can complain if the problem persists. BMC (M-West) ward Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote confirmed that the pandal was dismantled on his order.