FPJ Impact: Leaning traffic blinker repaired

Bhayandar: Almost immediately after ‘The Free Press Journal’ carried a news article on Tuesday (MBMC plays blind to leaning traffic blinker) highlighting the apathy of the civic administration towards the maintenance of light poles and traffic signals in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) swung into action on Tuesday afternoon and fixed the blinker pole, which had tilted to a dangerous angle.

The solar-powered amber blinker on the busy road intersection close to PVR Cinema in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road was posing a serious threat to the lives and limbs of pedestrians and motorists alike.