FPJ Impact: Leaning traffic blinker repaired

Bhayandar: Almost immediately after ‘The Free Press Journal’ carried a news article on Tuesday (MBMC plays blind to leaning traffic blinker) highlighting the apathy of the civic administration towards the maintenance of light poles and traffic signals in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) swung into action on Tuesday afternoon and fixed the blinker pole, which had tilted to a dangerous angle.
The solar-powered amber blinker on the busy road intersection close to PVR Cinema in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road was posing a serious threat to the lives and limbs of pedestrians and motorists alike.
“The said pole has been restored to its normal position. I have directed the electrical maintenance staff to conduct a survey and fix all such poles, which needed upkeep,” said civic chief Balaji Khatgaokar.
MBMC’s public works department spends lakhs of rupees every month towards the upkeep of electric light poles and traffic signal mechanism in the twin-city.