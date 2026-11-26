KDMC Health Officials Collect Water Samples In Milapnagar After Residents Report Reddish Worms In MIDC Water Supply | File Photo

Dombivli, November 26, 2026: The administration has swung into action after The Free Press Journal reported the presence of reddish worms in water supplied to the residential areas of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Dombivli.

On Wednesday, a team from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) health department visited Milapnagar and collected water samples from the affected bungalow, RL-136, and neighbouring houses. The samples will be sent to a laboratory for testing.

Under the guidance of Health Officer Dr Smita Hule, health worker Bhausaheb Harne and his team conducted a door-to-door survey in Milapnagar and nearby residential areas to gather information about cases of waterborne and other infectious diseases. The survey will continue on Thursday.

Since the residence of a Member of Parliament is located close to the affected premises, the health team also inspected the surrounding area.

MIDC Officials Collect Water Samples

Meanwhile, MIDC Executive Engineer Shrikant Raut and Health Officer Dr Hule contacted local social activist Raju Nalawade to obtain details about the situation. Notably, MIDC officials had also collected water samples on Tuesday after residents reported finding reddish worms in the water supply.

Taking serious note of the issue, the state government’s health department has also sought information about the incident.

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Residents Demand Technical Audit

Residents have demanded a technical audit of the water supply pipelines and storage tanks, along with strict action against officials responsible if negligence is established. They have also raised concerns over the safety and quality of drinking water being supplied to the residential areas.

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